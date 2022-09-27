Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Celanese Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

