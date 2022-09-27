Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Celanese to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.20.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

