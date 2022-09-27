Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.92 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $160.60 million and $6.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010947 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.