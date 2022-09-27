Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

