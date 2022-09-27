Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Cap of $782.00 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Celo has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $782.00 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

