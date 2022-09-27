Centaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $186.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.13 or 0.01828554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.

About Centaur

The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.