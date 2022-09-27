Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

