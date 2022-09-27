Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 115.75 ($1.40).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Centrica alerts:

Insider Activity at Centrica

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,914.70 ($2,313.56). In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,407 shares of company stock worth $606,570.

Centrica Stock Up 0.6 %

Centrica Cuts Dividend

CNA stock opened at GBX 77.04 ($0.93) on Thursday. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 54.96 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 766.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Centrica

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.