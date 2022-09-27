Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $508.36 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

