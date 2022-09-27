ChainCade (CHAINCADE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $690,206.71

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One ChainCade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainCade has a market cap of $690,206.71 and $46,604.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainCade has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChainCade Coin Profile

ChainCade’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. ChainCade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,049,457,797,482 coins. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChainCade’s official website is chaincade.com. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ChainCade

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem designed to benefit players and creators. Using a combination of Blockchain, SDKs, VR, mobile apps, and NFTs, this full-scale ecosystem provides a platform for players and creators alike.”

