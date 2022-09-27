Chainsquare (CHS) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Chainsquare (CHS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Chainsquare has a market capitalization of $48.30 million and approximately $10,714.00 worth of Chainsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainsquare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainsquare has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10166270 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chainsquare’s launch date was July 22nd, 2020. Chainsquare’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Chainsquare’s official website is chainsquare.io. Chainsquare’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Square is a project for payment of rewards points using a blockchain system, and it is aiming to incorporate blockchain technology into the currently used rewards points system. This converts rewards points scattered around the world into chain square tokens (CHS) through the chain square platform, making it convenient for anyone to use at credit card merchants around the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainsquare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainsquare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainsquare using one of the exchanges listed above.

