Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $582.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $306.20 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $305.37 and a twelve month high of $753.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.36 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

