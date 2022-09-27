Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

