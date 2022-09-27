Chiliz Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and $682.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,940,000,000 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com/en/home. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

