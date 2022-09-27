Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 31st

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.10. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,110,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 441,484 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

