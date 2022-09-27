Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $273,576.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.28 or 0.00300145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech launched on November 6th, 2021. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is www.wonderland.money. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chrono.tech was founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors. The company empowers HR and recruitment professionals with blockchain technology, as well as enabling global freelancers to secure the best jobs and make sure they are paid quickly and fairly.Chrono.tech vision is for a world in which anyone can find work and businesses can find the people they need, circumventing the middlemen, costs and inefficiencies of the conventional recruitment sector that so often proves a barrier to employment. The company’s wide-ranging ecosystem is designed to transform the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors, regardless of where workers and employers are located.The Sydney-based company was launched after a successful token sale in 2016. Since then Chrono.tech has built a suite of tools and services to facilitate recruitment, invoicing and payments, with a labour-hire platform LaborX, Plasma-based exchange TimeX, and cryptocurrency payroll solution PaymentX to reduce costs and improve quality and reliability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

