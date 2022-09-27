Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

CINF opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.