Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY 2023 guidance at $11.90-$12.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $11.90-$12.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.10 and its 200 day moving average is $399.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,715,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.