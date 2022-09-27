Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $128.79 million and $10.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Coin Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

