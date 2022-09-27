Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in APA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

