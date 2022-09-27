Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 5,109 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.86.

