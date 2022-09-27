Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 525 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.