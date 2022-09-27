Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 9,535 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39.

