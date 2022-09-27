Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

