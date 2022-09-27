Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 244,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

