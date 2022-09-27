Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 1.98% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $77,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 132.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.9 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $118.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69.

