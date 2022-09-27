Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.41% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 52.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASG opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.