Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,277,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

