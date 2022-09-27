Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $834,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

