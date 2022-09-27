Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,691,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $9,263,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.