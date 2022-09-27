Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DQ opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

