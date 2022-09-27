Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

