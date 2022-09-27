Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.7 %

KMI stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

