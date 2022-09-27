Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 344 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

