Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

