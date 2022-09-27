Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

