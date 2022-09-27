Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 422 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

