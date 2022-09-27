Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $274.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.