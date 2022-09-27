Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

