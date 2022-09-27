Clean Yield Group Has $132,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

