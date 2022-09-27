Clean Yield Group Sells 69 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $148.74 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

