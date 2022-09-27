Clean Yield Group Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

