Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,271 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after buying an additional 1,534,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.