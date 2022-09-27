ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

