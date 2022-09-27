Coin98 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.32 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $42.23 million and $26.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004732 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047247 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.01654464 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00037383 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 121,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

