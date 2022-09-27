Collective Family Office LLC Buys 4,100 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

