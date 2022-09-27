Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

