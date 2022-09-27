Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,521,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.