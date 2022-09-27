Collective Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 5,600 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 249,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after purchasing an additional 105,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,279,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $62.90.

