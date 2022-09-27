Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.